DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Weld County are asking residents to stay in their homes while they search for a suspect with “violent tendencies.”

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the incident at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies are in the area of Yosemite Drive and Badlands Court in the Hill N Park subdivision in Greeley. They are searching for a violent suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect is described as:

White male

6 feet, 2 inches tall

Weighs 170 lbs.

Has long brown hair

Wearing a black jacket and black pants

Deputies are asking anyone who lives in the area to stay in their home and not leave their cars running unattended.

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.