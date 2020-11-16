Deputies searching for 3 teenagers missing in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for three missing teenagers in the area of Highway 36 from Mall Road to W. County Road 47 on Sunday night.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Estes Park residents in the area of Hwy 36 from Mall Road to W County Road 47 are receiving this message. Deputies are in the area looking for three missing juveniles. We are looking for 14-year-old Hayden, 15-y https://t.co/aIgT8TbL60 — LETA (@LETA_911) November 16, 2020

Fourteen-year-old Hayden is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has long curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Christian, 15, is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has long sandy blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and black pants.

Benjamin is 14 years old, a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair, glasses, and was last seen wearing a blue and green hoodie, and blue jeans.

Officials say they left on foot from the 5000 block of E Highway 36. If located, call the Larimer County Sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985.