Deputies searching for 3 teenagers missing in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for three missing teenagers in the area of Highway 36 from Mall Road to W. County Road 47 on Sunday night.
Fourteen-year-old Hayden is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has long curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
Christian, 15, is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has long sandy blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and black pants.
Benjamin is 14 years old, a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair, glasses, and was last seen wearing a blue and green hoodie, and blue jeans.
Officials say they left on foot from the 5000 block of E Highway 36. If located, call the Larimer County Sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985.