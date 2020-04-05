Deputies search for two juvenile males who escaped from Mountview Youth Services Center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for two juvenile males who have escaped from the Mountview Youth Services Center near South Wadsworth Blvd and US HWY 285 Saturday night.

Emilo Domingues and Eduardo Ruelas assaulted a staff member before escaping.

The staff member was taken to the hospital. There is no further information about the injuries at this time.

Deputies are searching the area.

Photos of the two 17-year-old males are shown below.