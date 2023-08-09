DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Jefferson County are investigating a targeted shooting in a Ken Caryl neighborhood.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Alkire Street in the Ken Caryl Ranch North Plains neighborhood.

Deputies located a male victim who was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

As of Wednesday morning, deputies said they are still searching for the suspect. Deputies tweeted about a heavy police presence just north of Ken Caryl and Simms at around 10:30 a.m. while they continued their search for evidence.

Jeffco deputies said there is no known threat to the public at this time as the shooting appears to be a targeted attack.