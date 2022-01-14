‘I was terrified that whole day,’ Deputies said they just did their job in the Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County first responders shared their experiences from the Marshall Fire last month.

Dispatchers who took calls and deputies who wore body cameras that showed harrowing evacuations that day shared their experiences.

The deputies were charged with evacuating people from the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history.

Friday, we heard stories of fear, bravery and purpose.

One deputy told FOX31 about her experience going door to door to get people away from flames as they bore down on neighborhoods.

A dispatcher said he could see the smoke and flames from the county’s 911 dispatch center.

“You’re overlooking it and you’re watching it follow 36 and you go ‘this is getting really bad,” Robert Schimoler, an emergency dispatcher said.

“I’m terrified and I was terrified that whole day but this is my job to do, I got to do it,” deputy Peter Markusen said.

“I had a notebook in there that I was writing down addresses and trying to relay information to dispatch,” deputy Elizabeth Cantwell-Ray said.

Officials said this event even brought out members of the county’s SWAT team. There was also a group of deputies training on new software who were called to the front lines.