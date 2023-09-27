DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies rescued several livestock animals and arrested a 78-year-old woman on charges of animal cruelty.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Bureau of Animal Protection veterinarian visited a property in the 2900 block of West Mulberry Street in Fort Collins regarding the welfare of the livestock living there.

When the team arrived, deputies said they found large amounts of trash, debris and other hazards. They also found a horse that was showing signs of malnourishment and a llama that showed signs of neglect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies spoke to the homeowner, Fran Fleming, and determined that the animals lacked access to clean water, sufficient feed and veterinary care. The deputies also learned that two other llamas that had lived on the property had recently died.

Fleming would not allow the deputies or the veterinarian to enter her property in order to inspect the animals, so deputies acquired an arrest and search warrant.

On Sept. 25, Fleming was arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals.

During the search, deputies said they found numerous animals suffering on the property. Deputies found multiple chickens, living and deceased, and a rooster with significant health problems, according to the sheriff’s office.

The horse and llama were removed and placed with a local rescue. The rooster was taken to the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital where it was euthanized, according to LCSO.

“Animals absolutely deserve to have their basic needs met,” said Lt. Joshua Fast. “If that’s no longer possible for some reason, we strongly encourage owners to use the resources available in Larimer County to ensure a humane quality of life.”

More information on animal care resources can be found on the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s website.