ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies pulled two dogs from a burning RV and performed life-saving measures to save their lives.

The incident occurred on March 29 when deputies responded to the RV fire to hear the cries and screams of a couple of canines trapped inside.

A body-worn camera captured video of the deputies getting the dogs out of the RV and providing CPR to one of them as they were both unconscious and suffering from smoke inhalation.

Sable Altura Fire arrived and applied oxygen to the dogs before they were transported to an emergency veterinary clinic.