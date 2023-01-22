EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her cell Friday evening on Jan. 20, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

According to EPSO, shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, a sheriff’s deputy found the inmate unresponsive in her assigned cell. The deputy began lifesaving measures while calling for medical assistance.

Sheriff’s office personnel and medical staff within the Jail took over efforts to save the inmate until first responders with the American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the inmate and cause of death will be released after an autopsy is completed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

