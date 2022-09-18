Deputies are looking for a homicide suspect wanted for a hit-and-run near Greeley.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Weld County are looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred north of Greeley near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers were investigating a crash between a 2006 white Ford van and a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle. Deputies said the white van collided with the motorcycle.

CSP said the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old woman was killed on scene.

The driver ran from the scene as deputies were responding to the intersection.

WCSO deputies, CSP troopers, and officers from local agencies are actively searching for the driver of the van.

The driver is described as:

Slightly heavy-set

Latino man

In his 40s

5 feet, 7 inches tall

Last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes

The man ran into a nearby cornfield when deputies approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and remain anonymous while still being eligible for a reward.