Clear Creek County Deputies shoot at 2 suspects who pulled out guns after alleged burglary; 1 suspect killed

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office killed one suspect and captured another following an alleged burglary.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Clear Creek Communications Center received a call of a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Morrison Lane. A man said he was not at home but could see the suspects through security cameras.

When deputies arrived, they saw two vehicles and two adult male suspects. As deputies approached, both suspects allegedly pulled out firearms. Deputies shot at the suspects, killing one, while the other fled into the woods.

Clear Creek County and Jefferson County SWAT teams were dispatched to the area to search for the fleeing suspect.

At 9:35 a.m., the second suspect was located by SWAT and Jefferson County K-9 and placed into custody.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The deputies were uninjured and will be placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.