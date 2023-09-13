DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Larimer County are looking for information after a man was found near Horsetooth Reservoir.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of a man lying on a trail on Sept. 10 at around 10:18 a.m. First responders went to the Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir and found the man, who was pronounced dead.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 64-year-old Paul Gallenstein of Fort Collins.

Deputies said the circumstances around his death are under investigation and they described it as suspicious.

Anyone who was near the Foothills Trail on the morning of Sept. 10 and saw Gallenstein, or who may have information on his death is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and call the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.