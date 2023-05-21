DENVER (KDVR) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is investigating a suspicious homicide on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Villas at Swans Nest Complex located at 183 Pelican Circle in Breckenridge, about a woman crying loudly. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman and are investigating the suspicious death as a homicide, SCSO said.

No arrests have been made and there is currently no suspect information, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.