DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies are investigating a shooting at a liquor store early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at about 5:58 a.m. at the OK Liquor store at 1422 S. Parker Rd.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where several emergency personnel were on site. Deputies were setting up crime scene tape around the liquor store.

According to Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, at least two people broke into the liquor store using a rock to smash the windows. That number later was updated to three.

The owner confronted them inside the store, and one person fired shots and hit the owner in the leg, according to Bartmann. At that point, the owner returned fire but neither of the suspects were hit. The suspects then fled the scene in a red Hyundai Sonata.

The suspects were last seen traveling north on Parker Road.

Deputies said the owner was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. FOX31’s Jim Hooley spoke to the brother of the store owner who said his brother was sleeping inside the store because of recent break-ins.

The store owner’s brother said he is expected to be released from the hospital this morning.

At this point, neither suspect is in custody.