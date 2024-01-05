DENVER (KDVR) — Early Friday morning, Adams County deputies were called to Ruth Way for a wellness check. Now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide.

Deputies were called at 4:30 a.m. for a “check well being” at a residence on the 6900 block of Ruth Way, according to a tweet from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:33 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies and detectives are actively working on a homicide investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect is in custody.

The crime scene investigation along with the interviews are still in the initial stages.

As of 7:30 a.m., deputies are still on the scene.

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this post when more information becomes available.