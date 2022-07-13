ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A coordinated effort between Colorado, Texas and federal law enforcement led to an arrest in an operation that smuggled meth into the Denver metro area.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it launched an investigation in May through its Special Investigation Unit. The unit identified a man who lived in the county that was making several trips to the southern border states and bringing back drugs to distribute in Arapahoe County.

After monitoring his activity, investigators in Arapahoe County coordinated with federal investigators, informing local Texas law enforcement about the suspect’s whereabouts. Local law enforcement made a traffic stop outside of Dallas, Texas and was able to confiscate 50 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.