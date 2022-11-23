Body camera video shows Christian Glass, 22, before he was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired.

A grand jury handed up an indictment on Wednesday against deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The decision “follows months of a painstaking investigation by a team of dedicated investigators and careful consideration by members of our community empaneled to serve on a grand jury,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Court records show Buen, who fired the shots that killed Glass, was indicted on counts of second-degree murder, misdemeanor official misconduct and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Court records show he was in custody and bond was set for $50,000.

Gould was indicted on counts of criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Court records also show he was in custody and bond was set at $2,500.

Both have been fired, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“While the criminal investigation was taking place, Sheriff Rick Albers requested, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office accepted, the offer to conduct an internal investigation to ensure transparency and accountability,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release. “While the investigation is still underway, preliminary findings show there were policy and procedural failures, and the initial news release about the shooting, based on the information available at the time of the incident, does not reflect the entirety of what happened on that terrible night. The internal investigation will continue.”

Glass was killed on June 10. The 22-year-old had called 911 for help after getting his vehicle stuck in Silver Plume. Video released months after the shooting showed him expressing fear and unusual behavior in a standoff that lasted more than an hour before he was killed.