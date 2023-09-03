DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a robbery and kidnapping that occurred Sunday.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies said a person from Highlands Ranch called to report he was robbed at gunpoint by two people.

The victim said it happened in the area of Colby Canyon Drive and Hyacinth Road just southeast of Chatfield State Park.

The man said his cell phone was stolen as well.

Deputies said he also reported that he witnessed a woman taken into a white SUV.

DCSO said they went after the alleged suspect’s car and were led into Jefferson County, Lakewood, and into Denver.

Denver Police were assisting and looking for the suspects for about an hour to no avail.

DCSO said they are working to verify what happened but are calling this a robbery and kidnapping.