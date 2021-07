FALCON, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who died in a murder-suicide in Falcon Monday.

Nubia Rodriguez, 45, and Christopher Ealey, 50, were found dead at a home on Rodez Grove Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found them during a check-the-welfare call.

The sheriff’s office said Ealey is the suspect and Rodriguez is the victim in the murder-suicide. The coroner’s office will determine how they died.

Nubia Rodriguez / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office