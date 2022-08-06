SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious device that looked like a pipe bomb at a local middle school on Saturday.

According to SCSO, a person playing pickleball near Summit Middle School noticed a device near the school at 10:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office arrived at the middle school and deployed two different robots that were unable to positively identify the device. After the device could not be identified, deputies evacuated the area and established a safety perimeter.

The Jefferson County Bomb Squad arrived on scene at 3:15 p.m. According to SCSO, the bomb squad successfully detonated the device and discovered it was a geocache vault. Inside the vault was a note calling the device “Geochace 3.” Deputies believe the note implies that there could be additional devices out there.

The note found in the geocache vault. (Photo: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

“Today’s incident took a significant amount of time and valuable resources of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Frisco Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Bomb Squad,” said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. “With the recent school bomb threats sweeping the nation and here in Colorado this past week, geocaching participants should be sensitive of the types of vaults they are creating and the materials used to make them. No one should be making and planting devices that look similar to pipe bombs near school campuses for any reason.”

The report follows a widespread closure and evacuation of the Colorado Community College System on Friday after multiple schools closed due to a threat.

If you notice any suspicious activity, you are urged to call the Summit County Communications Center’s non-emergency number at 970-668-8600.