ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man at a motel, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hayden Allen Banks, of Aurora, is accused of shooting a man in the abdomen causing his demise after police found the man dead at the Venture Inn motel located at 7333 Pecos St. on March 15.

ACSO deputies, task force, SWAT and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents located Banks at the Valli Hi Motel on March 18 where he was taken into custody. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a previous offender.