DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigations most wanted sex offender fugitive was taken into custody on Sept. 25.

According to CBI, 57-year-old David Mack was the most wanted fugitive on the Top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offender Fugitive List in the state of Colorado.

With the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, CBI tracked down Mack’s location and arrested him.

According to CBI, Mack had previously been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child. He was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

If you have a tip about a sex offender on the most wanted list, you can call the CBI Fugitive Unit’s tipline at 303-239-5732. You can also call the crime stoppers tipline at 800-222-8477.