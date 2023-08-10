DENVER (KDVR) — An alleged naked predator reportedly told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he would purposely expose himself to lone female hikers.

On Aug. 8, deputies arrested 20-year-old Glenn Braden of Evergreen on three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure.

On Aug. 10, the Jeffco sheriff’s office released the arrest affidavit.

Within the affidavit, Jeffco deputies spoke to at least eight victims who described their experience with a naked man approaching them while they hiked in Conifer and Evergreen.

Updated timeline of a sexual predator reported on Jeffco trails

The following timeline provides the dates and locations of each reported incident.

April 3: Suspect approached a woman at Flying J Ranch Park.

May 4: A person reports seeing a naked man at the Flying J Ranch Park.

June 13: Suspect approached a woman at the Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

July 11: Suspect approached a woman at Flying J Ranch Park.

July 18: Two separate women reported a naked man approaching them at the Flying J Ranch Park.

July 19: Another woman reported having an encounter with a naked man on July 18 at Flying J Ranch Park.

July 24: Suspect approached a woman at Flying J Ranch Park.

After the reported incidents, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office submitted a few articles of clothing from one of the victims who was allegedly assaulted by the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Jeffco said the results from the testing proved that the DNA came from a man, but no existing profiles indicated a likely suspect.

Suspect told police he purposely approached women

Braden was arrested after what deputies described as an intense two-and-a-half-hour search at Stapleton Park.

On Aug. 8, investigators interviewed Braden on the incidents.

According to the affidavit, Braden said he moved to Colorado in 2021 with his family. He said he works at an Evergreen restaurant and likes to go hiking at dusk on his off days, Monday and Tuesday.

The affidavit said Braden allegedly told deputies he would go hiking on mountain park trails and purposely expose himself to women he met along the way. Braden also allegedly admitted that he didn’t remember most of the incidents because he would get very high on marijuana before going hiking.

According to the affidavit, Braden claimed he never attempted to remove clothing from any of the women.

Braden allegedly told deputies he had a compulsion to commit lewd acts.

After the interview with Braden, deputies noticed the similarities between his stories and the victim’s statements.

According to deputies, Braden lives within miles of Flying J Ranch Park and Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. Of the 10 incidents reported, all but one occurred on Braden’s days off, Monday and Tuesday. Braden’s alleged admittance to committing the sexual acts matches the victim’s statements.

Based on the victim’s statements and Braden’s interview, the Jeffco sheriff’s office found probable cause to charge Braden. He has been given a $100,000 cash bond and is not allowed to go to parks. A protection order has also been made for the victims.