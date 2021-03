BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) -- Ten days before an assault-style weapon was allegedly used in a mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, a city ordinance was lifted that prevented the purchase of this style of weapon within city limits.

The motive of the 21-year-old shooter is still unknown at this point, but what is known is that he was from another city outside Denver, his family believes he was showing signs of mental illness and that he had bought the Ruger 556 six days before the shooting.