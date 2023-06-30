DENVER (KDVR) — About 39 cars were stolen in Denver every day last year. That’s the number reported by the Denver Police Department.

Because of that high number of cars stolen, the department created a new unit called DATT, or Denver Auto Theft Team. Denver Police said if you live, work or play in the city, you can register your car in this new pilot program.

“This is a plan where we’re asking the public to register their car, ahead of time, with DenverTrack,” Commander Jacob Herrera said.

You go online to register your car with the DenverTrack registry, which police said should help protect drivers from thieves.

“DenverTrack just allows the police to act as your agent to get you to the front of the line with the various car companies that have onboard, telematic or GPS tracking,” Herrera said.

DenverTrack allows police to trace your car

That tracking allows the auto theft team to trace your car and the thief to a specific location where officers can enforce the law.

“We can go out, make the arrests with undercover teams, follow them to a safe place, make the arrests,” Herrera said. “Citizen gets their car back quicker, they’re not in any danger and their car isn’t wrecked out.”

Denver Police said your vehicle will not be “wrecked out” because they catch the thief by surprise.

Auto thefts have been a growing problem in the city for years, skyrocketing in the first four months of each year since 2021.

The department’s auto theft team is made up of officers already within the department.

“It’s an undercover team,” Herrera said, “with a couple of officers in uniform to make the arrests.”

The program has already proven successful. According to Denver Police, they have made 104 arrests so far.