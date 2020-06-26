Denver’s virtual PrideFest celebration draws over 365,000 participants

DENVER (KDVR) – The Center on Colfax says more than 365,000 people participated virtually in Denver’s online PrideFest celebration June 20-21.

“We didn’t know what to expect when we started planning a virtual festival, but we were overwhelmed by the strong response” said The Center’s CEO Rex Fuller.

“The viewership shows how meaningful this celebration is to so many and reinforces our decision to continue the event in a different form.”

This year’s Denver PrideFest, which typically draws more than 450,000 to Civic Center Park, was moved online because of restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19.

Events and activities from the two-day festival continue to be available for viewing at DenverPride, including the virtual marketplace, queer author interviews and main stage entertainment.

The event featured a virtual auction, political rally, parade, family activities, a 5K race, and three stages of entertainment.

Denver PrideFest is traditionally The Center’s largest fundraiser, providing over $1 million in support. This year the goal was to raise $100,000 through the virtual celebration.

The Center on Colfax is currently closed to the public, but continues to provide support to the community online and by phone. For more information call 303-733-7743 or visit The Center on Colfax