Denver’s third Safe Outdoor Space for homeless opens at Regis University

DENVER (KDVR) — A new designated area for the homeless is opening up Tuesday.

It is located off of 50th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The previous two sites in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood had a six-month lease that has since expired.

The site at Regis will take 19,000-square-feet of a parking lot on the University of Denver’s campus.

As of June 1, the site will be staffed 24-hours a day by Colorado Village Collaborative (CVC). The area can house up to 60 people, who are screened and selected by service agencies. The facility, which will operate for six months, will offer residents shelter, cots, food, electricity, Wi-Fi, and wellness checks. They will also help provide a path to permanent housing.

Another site scheduled to also open this summer in Parkhill will continue as planned despite a lawsuit Parkhill residents took up against the city of Denver and the Colorado Village Collaborative.

The CVC posted a photo on Facebook sharing that progress is now underway at the Parkhill United Methodist Church.

“We’re grateful to the leadership and support of Regis University for taking sacred action to bring justice and mercy to our sisters and brothers on the streets. We look forward to working together to leave a lasting, positive impact upon our residents, the Regis Campus, and the broader Northwest Denver community,’ said Cole Chandler, executive director of CVC.

All of this was funded by Denver City Council. The council passed a trio of resolutions back in Feb. totaling nearly $24.3 million, aimed at assisting those experiencing homelessness and housing instability. That included nearly $900,000 to CVC for these safe outdoor spaces.