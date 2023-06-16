DENVER (KDVR) — Questions are resurfacing about how safe it is to live in Denver after yet another shooting took place after the Nuggets won the national championship.

After a mass shooting hurt 10 after the Nuggets’ championship win, the latest shooting took place at Curtis and 17th streets downtown, after the team’s championship victory rally. Later in the evening, Denver was making headlines across the country partly because of the shooting.

“Denver’s moment of sporting glory has once again been marred by violence,” NBC anchor Lester Holt announced to a national audience.

Mayor Michael Hancock made it clear: Crimes like these make headlines that can be misleading.

“It would be a mistake for us to talk about it being an unsafe downtown. Denver’s downtown is no more unsafe than in any other neighborhood in the city than it is in Aurora, or Commerce City for that matter,” Hancock said.

Denver violent crime data peaks, but how does it compare?

The first six months of 2023 have seen the highest peak in violent crime in Denver than any of the past 15 years. But a different story surfaces when you compare crimes per capita.

“If you take something like Chicago or Memphis or St. Louis or Baltimore or Detroit, places like that, they have extremely high per capita rates of violent crime,” FOX31 data reporter DJ Summers said.

High-profile crimes make the news and make people fearful, but violent crimes mostly impact a certain segment of the population, according to Stacey Hervey, affiliate criminal justice professor at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“When you are examining rates, again, most murder — and I hate to say has a motive — but most murder is based on domestic violence, gangs and/or drugs,” Hervey said.

Police in Denver have identified crime hotspots and implemented strategies in an effort to reduce violence in those parts of the city. One of those hot spots is in downtown Denver.

Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team’s first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Police target violent crime in Denver

Police are still searching for suspects in the Thursday shooting, which has a lot of people asking when and if crime rates will improve here.

Hancock’s office sent the following statement after FOX31 asked him to clarify his comments on safety in downtown Denver.

“The Mayor’s view on public safety in the city is based on efforts over the past two years to increase staffing at the Denver Police Department and concentrate efforts in hot spot areas of town to reduce crime rates,” said Mike Strott, Hancock’s director of communications. “The Mayor recognizes, as he and the Chief of Police expressed yesterday, that there remains challenges with gun violence and the brazen acts of it that have occurred in Denver and in cities across the country, precipitated by an unacceptable proliferation of illegal guns. We can’t let this become a new normal in our country, which is why we’ve focused so much effort on recruiting more police officers and reducing gun violence.”