Denver’s psilocybin mushroom policy: Will restrictions ease?

DENVER (KDVR) — An advisory panel will discuss a report on psilocybin mushrooms and the possibility of easing restrictions on the drug in Denver on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The panel will give an overview of the comprehensive report, highlight the importance of community-based models of healing with psilocybin and the need for data collection and therapeutic access to psilocybin in Denver.

In 2020, doctors at Johns Hopkins University looked into the effects the active ingredient can have on people with major depressive disorder. After a clinical trial researchers found:

“Two doses of the psychedelic subsistence psilocybin, given with supportive psychotherapy, produced rapid and large reductions in depressive symptoms, with most participants showing improvement and half of study participants achieving remission through the four-week follow-up.”