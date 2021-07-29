Denver’s Park Hill pooper draws outrage from residents

DENVER — North Park Hill residents are disgusted by a man who has been seen pooping in their neighborhood. One neighbor said she caught him on surveillance video and then called police.

One neighbor says the man, who appears to be exercising, will pull his pants down in broad daylight and use the alleyway as his toilet. She said this has happened twice over the past few weeks in the same location.

“They’re coming prepared with toilet paper, but not a bag, and not coming back to clean up,” the neighbor, who shared surveillance still photos on Facebook, said.

This isn’t the first time public defecation has attracted outrage in Colorado. In 2017, a woman who gained the nickname ‘the Mad Pooper’ was accused of repeatedly pooping in public.

Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) confirmed a feces complaint associated with the address where the man was captured on surveillance video. A DDPHE spokesperson emailed the following to FOX31 concerning public defecation:

“Ordinarily, we would investigate, but because of continuing restrictions on our bandwidth from COVID, we must prioritize complaints starting with encampments, then rodents, then alleyways, then individual feces complaints. With the majority of feces complaints, we provide clean-up guidance to property owners on how to safely remove feces.” Denver Department of Public Health & Environment