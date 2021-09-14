Get a sneak peek of Denver’s new Youth Empowerment Center

DENVER (KDVR) – The Youth Empowerment Center will hold a sneak peek event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with music, free food, activities and games.

A youth job fair, school supply giveaway and a COVID vaccination clinic are also available at the event.

The new community-based place for young people 12 to 24 years old and their families is a unique and safe space to access services.

Connecting and supporting community youth with workforce development, education, mental health and youth violence prevention is the mission of the YEC.

The center is located at 1240 W. Bayaud Ave. in Denver. The building is less than one mile from Alameda Light Rail Station and within three blocks of RTD bus routes 3 and 4.