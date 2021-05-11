Denver’s new bike and scooter share program launches this week

Electric bikes offer all the benefits of a traditional bike and look more like them with every new model. The biggest noticeable difference is the humming sound the e-bikes produce.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council has approved Denver to be the next home of the Lyft and Lime scooter and bike share program.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will move forward with the agreements with Lyft and Lime, offering a scooter and bike share program within the city. In the deal, Denver is set to receive multi-million dollar investments from the two companies.

The investments will incorporate 675 scooter and bike parking stations being built in the next five years. DOTI is aiming for 200 of those stations to be built within one year.

The parking stations will help prevent overcrowding on sidewalks, and may include charging stations and corrals. Lyft and Lime are also funding a city-wide engagement plan to show people how to properly ride and park the scooters and bikes.

Lyft and Lime will be offering a free ride and reduced rate program for Denver residents. This program will include:

10,560 free passes for Denver’s residents, regardless of income level.

Significantly reduced pricing for need-based groups qualifying for local, state, or federal assistance.

Reduced rates for trips starting in opportunity areas — places in the city with low-vehicle ownership and high transit ridership.

More information on the free rides and reduced rates will be available as DOTI rolls out the program. Visit Denvergov.org for more information on the Lyft and Lime scooter and bike share program.