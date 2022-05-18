DENVER (KDVR) — Last year the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced telephone customers in the Denver region will be getting a new area code in 2022.

Starting on June 17, if you request a new phone number or additional line, you will be assigned the 983 area code.

CDRA said that the 303 and 720 area codes are expected to run out of available phone numbers by the end of 2022.

Here’s what to expect with the 983 area code, according to CDRA:

All current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls and operator assisted calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

The new 983 area code is projected to last approximately 25 years.