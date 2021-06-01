Denver’s Mexican Consulate to be designated Safe Place during Pride Month

DENVER (KDVR) — The Mexican Consulate in Denver is announcing it will be a designated Safe Place for the month of June during Pride Month.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, according to the Library of Congress.

Representatives from the consulate will join Denver Police Department members in the announcement at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The consulate is located at 5350 Leetsdale Drive in Denver.

