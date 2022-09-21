A supermoon, is seen during a total lunar eclipse behind the Colorado State Capitol building on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (Photo by (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

DENVER (KDVR) – For Denver residents who’ve constantly felt the need to assure themselves that the disembodied creaking heard while at home is nothing to be concerned about, and instead is simply the product of one’s imagination, read no further.

This story of a trusting relationship turned murder from Denver’s past is not likely to ease those fears going forward.

‘Denver ghost house slaying’ or something more sinister?

The year was 1941, and according to records from the Denver Public Library, a retired railroad worker who had worked for Denver & Rio Grande Western company was living at the home he shared with his wife for three decades on West Moncrieff Place.

That retiree was Phillip Peters, and he, along with his wife Helen, gave mandolin and guitar lessons at the Denver Guitar Club. According to DPL, one of those students was Theodore Edward Coneys, who had also been welcomed into the couple’s home for dinner after his mother’s death.

The weeks leading up to the night Peters died were likely challenging for him since his wife had fallen and was recovering at St. Anthony’s Hospital. On Oct. 17, 1941, Peters returned home to find an unkempt man rummaging through his icebox, someone who he might have recognized as Coneys.

A fight broke out between Peters and the home invader, who grabbed a cast iron stove shaker and bludgeoned the retired railroad worker to death.

Hours later, Peters’ body was discovered after his neighbors, who had been helping him out during his wife’s hospital stay, contacted the authorities out of concern.

Out There Colorado said that due to the puzzling nature of the crime scene, the media deemed this crime a “Denver Ghost House Slaying.” This was because the search of the crime scene had unearthed little evidence aside from the murder weapon.

Following Helen’s discharge from the hospital, she returned home, only now there seemed to be a large uptick in eery happenings, such as missing food, an increase in odd sounds and things constantly being moved around the house without explanation, and a potent unexplainable odor.

Eventually, this became too much for Helen and she moved to Grand Junction to live with her son.

Despite her leaving the house vacant, the noticeable smell and haunting sounds continued.

When Denver Police outthought a haunting

According to Denver Public Libraries, investigators with the Denver Police Department were looking into Peters’ past in an attempt to find a person who may have had a vendetta against him, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

While two detectives were staking out the residence, they noticed a man inside the house and quickly ran inside to confront him, but when they entered, the home appeared empty. That’s when a noise came from the floor above them, and the two jumped back into pursuit mode, which led them to an upstairs closet.

As they opened the closet door, two legs were seen disappearing up a small hole into the attic above. The detectives grabbed the legs and pulled down Peters’ former guitar student and acquaintance, Coneys. After being taken into custody, he would confess to killing Peters.

Apparently, Coneys had been staying in the attic of the home since the killing. After a smaller DPD officer crawled through the hole that Coneys was attempting to escape through, he found a collection of Coneys’ waste and threw up as a result.

“A man would have to be a spider to stand it long up there,” Officer Fred Zarnow with DPD said of the attic, and thus, the fitting nickname of “The Denver Spider Man” was born.

In October of 1942, Coneys was charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison. He died on May 16, 1967, in the state penitentiary in Cañon City.