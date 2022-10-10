DENVER (KDVR) — The leaves are looking good for now, but once they start to fall and pile up, this local program is offering locations where you can drop them off to give them another life.

Denver’s annual LeafDrop program is another way to give dead leaves a new life as they will be turned into valuable compost. The compost created through this program will be available for residents to purchase at a discounted rate in the spring.

This also helps to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions by keeping raked leaves and other organic materials out of landfills.

The program is free to all Denver residents and starts Monday. It will go through Dec. 2.

LeafDrop rules

When dropping your leaves off, there are some rules to keep in mind:

Leaves must be in paper bags Denver residents can actually download a coupon to receive a five-pack of paper leaf bags from Ace Hardware stores

Leaves can not contain branches or other materials

Pumpkins are accepted. So after Halloween, it’s a good idea to bring them here

Just a good reminder, don’t rake or blow leaves into the street as it can clog storm sewer inlets and the city’s street sweepers

LeafDrop weekday site locations

The following LeafDrop locations will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

LeafDrop weekend site locations

The following LeafDrop locations will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Bruce Randolph High School – E. 40 th Ave. and Steele St.

Ave. and Steele St. Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Sloan’s Lake Park – 17 th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. (enter on W. 17 th Ave.)

Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. (enter on W. 17 Ave.) Veterans Park – S. Vine St. and E. Iowa Ave.