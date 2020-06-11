Denver’s iconic Brown Palace Hotel reopens

DENVER (KDVR) – The world-famous Brown Palace Hotel reopened Wednesday after being closed due to the pandemic. It was the first time in the hotel’s 128-year history it has been closed.

General Manager Nick Moschetti says it was the toughest call that had to be made.

“It was an unimaginable decision to have to make, it didn’t make sense to stay open,” said Moschetti.

Built in 1892, the “Big Brown” has stayed open during the Spanish Flu, two world wars and the Great Depression. Now, history is being made once again.

One of the first guests welcomed to the hotel Wednesday was Sean Frech, a Colorado Springs resident who has been a fan of the hotel for years.

“I wanted to come up to support the hotel and to support the staff, it’s like family. When the Brown closed, it was devastating, to be honest,” said Frech.

The reopening will be a layered approach for the 350 employees. Only 85 will be on hand for the reopening.

“We don’t know what the future holds. We are seeing nice demands now but we need it to continue,” said Moschetti.

For the time the hotel was closed, cleaning, maintenance and repairs were made, along with a lot of reflecting.

“What is our place in society? With these things that are happening around us, what’s our purpose? What are we here for?” said Moschetti.