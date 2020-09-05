Denver’s historic Mayan Theatre reopens following closure due to pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — One of Denver’s oldest businesses has reopened for the first time since closing in mid-March due to the pandemic.

The Mayan Theatre, located at East First Avenue and South Broadway, first opened in 1930.

Robin Wren was among the first in line for the 7 p.m. Friday showing of “Nomad: in the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin.” He arrived with his service dog, “Buddha.”

But this is far from Wren’s first trip to the Mayan.

“Back in the ’80s,” says Wren. “I went to the Mayan and lifted the screen up and produced shows here, at midnight, on Saturdays.”

The Landmark-owned theater has implemented the following safety measures:

Blocking off every other row.

Three seats between strangers.

Foot traffic must follow one direction.

“I’m just real happy that it is happening again,” adds Wren. “And hope that we can continue and that we keep taking care of each other, so more and more will open up.”