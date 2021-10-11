‘It becomes a vaccine party’: Woman’s crusade to get Denver’s Hispanic population vaccinated

DENVER (KDVR) — Only 11% of Hispanics in Colorado are fully vaccinated, and it’s a lingering statistic Julissa Soto hopes to change. She’s a Latino woman on a vaccine mission.

“Before I start my speech, I remember how successful I am,” Soto told FOX31 Monday.

Soto hosts “Vaccine Sundays” each week at a different Spanish-speaking church, preaching to the congregation about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She is hoping to change the minds of hundreds of Latinos who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I see a lot of happiness, and then some people say, ‘How dare you? How dare you come to us speaking about something that goes against us?'” Soto said. “Most immigrants think this is a plan from the government to find out who is documented and who is undocumented.”

Soto is debunking these myths one by one. She’s not only visiting churches, but Hispanic businesses as well. She brings the vaccine clinics with her, offering deals within the Latino community if people get the shot.

“We are getting into the community with Latino business owners, and they are getting clients to come,” Soto said. “It becomes a vaccine party.”

Soto has worked with salons, barber shops, restaurants, and even tire stores to work out deals and discounts to entice people to get vaccinated. Her methods work – vaccinating 7,000 immigrants since March including more than 800 in September alone.

“We are out here vaccinating people and saving lives,” Soto said.