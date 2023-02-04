DENVER (KDVR) — Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.

The free park opened for the season on Saturday and is expected to stay open into March, weather permitting. That’s according to Denver Parks and Recreation, which operates the park with Winter Park Resort.

“Recent cold weather and snow has allowed for snowmaking and building of the rail yard,” they announced in a joint news release. “Winter Park Resort provided snow guns, staff and technical assistance in snowmaking efforts to build the rail yard with volunteers and employees of Denver Parks and Recreation. The rail yard features bring the excitement and energy of skiing and snowboarding to Ruby Hill Park.”

Free rental days at Ruby Hill Rail Yard

The park’s got rails, snow features and boxes of all levels. This year, “a second and new configuration of features” will be installed mid-season, according to the release.

More than 25 volunteers help run the park, which opened in 2007.

“Winter Park provides the technical experience of rail park design and (Denver Parks and Recreation) provides the location and management,” according to the release.

Not only is the park free, but it will offer free rental gear on certain days starting Feb. 9. They say available equipment includes snowboards, boots and helmets. Free rentals will be available on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is lit from dusk until 9 p.m. It’s located off of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue.