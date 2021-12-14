Denver’s first safe outdoor space on public property opens

DENVER — The first safe outdoor space on public property will open on Tuesday at the Denver County Department of Human Services

This designated camping area for people experiencing homelessness is a safe, clean and heated place to live.

This lease will last until Nov. 30, 2022, with two 6-month renewal options.

This property has 41 shelters with the capacity to serve 50 people.

While many of the 40 residents at the Park Hill SOS will relocate to the DHS location, the site also has the capacity to accept additional residents. The DHS SOS will have the ability to house 50 residents.

They can house singles, couples, pets, people with disabilities, and more.

These tents are heated which is important during these cooler months as well as electricity, and access to showers and laundry.

“We’re grateful to the City and County of Denver for partnering with us to expand critical services for our unsheltered neighbors ahead of another Colorado winter,” said CVC Executive Director Cole Chandler.

Opening these spaces does not come without challenges, though. People in the Park Hill Neighborhood tried to sue over the opening of one there. Some say it is not an adequate solution to the homeless crisis.

There is another safe outdoor space at Denver Health and one at Regis University. Regis just extended its lease agreement to March 2022.

This one will replace the Park Hill United Methodist Church site which will close on Dec. 31.