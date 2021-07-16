Denver’s first overnight safe parking site gains approval

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s first overnight safe parking site has just been approved by the city and applicants are now being interviewed for one of eight available spots.

The goal is to give unhoused people a safe place to spend the night without being disturbed by public safety enforcement. This location is at the First Universalist Church of Denver, which includes members such as Linda Baggus.

“They can come any time after 6 p.m. They park their car. They can use the park because it’s a public park. They can sit in the shade anywhere on our grounds if they want,” said Baggus.

By 8 a.m. the next day they are required to leave their spot but will be allowed to return 10 hours later after 6 p.m.

Applicants have to apply through the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative, after which they will undergo a Colorado Bureau of Investigation background check before being accepted.

“We want people to have their vehicle licensed and insured, so we already have turned a few people down,” said Baggus.

The overnight parking permit issued by the City of Denver is good through Jan. 15, 2022.

“We are trying to give them a place where they won’t be disturbed,” said Baggus.