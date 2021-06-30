Denver’s contract workers get another minimum wage pay boost

DENVER (KDVR) – Minimum wage contract workers for the City of Denver will get a pay boast Thursday when minimum wage increases from $14 to $15 per hour.

The minimum wage law applies to city employees, city contractors and subcontractors working for the city.

“The $15-per-hour mark is an important milestone for the workers of Denver,” Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien, CPA, said. “More workers are getting jobs at the airport due to expansion and the resurgence of travel, and that means more people guaranteed at least $15 per hour on their next paychecks.”

Workers receiving a pay increase include security guards, parking lot attendants, flaggers, common laborers, traffic controllers and landscape laborers. Most of the contractor minimum wage employees work at the Denver International Airport.

The minimum wage, for those who work in Denver but are not employed by the city, remains at $14.77 per hour. The wage increases to $15.87 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022.

“We want to support both businesses and their employees through education and cooperative resolution,” Executive Director of Denver Labor Jeffrey Garcia said. “Our goal is to get workers paid according to the law as fast as possible, and ideally, that means educating employers to ensure correct payment from the beginning in every paycheck.”