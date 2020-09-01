Denver’s City Park Golf Course reopens after 35-month, $46 million renovation project

DENVER (KDVR) – After almost four years and a complete renovation, Denver’s City Park Golf Course is once again open for business.

This is welcome news for golfers, especially those who took to the tee boxes Tuesday in search of birdies.

After 35 months and $46 million in costs, City Park Golf Course is once again open.

“Three years. Took a long time in my mind because I was ready to go two and a half years ago,” said Suzie Helmerich, City Park Head Golf Professional.

The reason for the City Park renno was 100-year flood mitigation that has all been fixed.

“We’ve been able to create some water features and able to create some elevation changes which City Park golfers from the past are not familiar with,” said Helmerich.

Long time local resident Greg Girton and his wife Andrea are giving the new City Park course a once over.

“Beautiful. Beautiful, quiet, I think of my dad,” he said.

Greg used to play here with his dad, Jack, who was a tournament director at the course back in the day. His dad is even honored with a bronze plaque at the base of a green steel park bench.

Jack has since passed on, but his memory remains here, near the tee for hole No. 4. The plaque reads, “A gift to City Park Golf Course and appreciation to Jack Girtin, Tournament Director, greater Denver Junior Golf Association.“

“The plaque is exactly the same wording that used to be on the plaque from the city of Denver,” he said.

Looks like a great day to play some golf.