Denver’s Christkindl Market: Blessing for some vendors this season

DENVER (KDVR) — The Christkindl Market in Denver is only one of a handful of Christmas markets open in the country this season.

For most vendors it’s a time that can make or break a business. Corey Crespi owns Corey’s Chocolates from Estes Park. This is his first Christkindl Market.

Surprisingly, Crespi says business has been pretty good. “Business has been very good, it’s been steady so some of the dynamics that are happening is that the engagement is very high. People that are here have made choices to be here,” he said.

In spite of 150 customer cap, fenced-in location and up to a three hour wait to get in, vendors say they are still making sales. Like Bob Stevens of Bob’s Roasted Nuts. He’s been a vendor at Christkindl Market for nine years and while sales are not going nuts, he says it’s better than the alternative.

“All of my shows were canceled this year, so this is our very first show of the year and I’m just thankful to be open, you know, have the opportunity to make a living,” Stevens said.

Will Kogler of Kogler’s Bakery is from Austria, his bakery is in Lakewood. “My numbers have been up because there is less competition this year, so for me it’s better than two years ago,” he said.

For the forty some odd vendors who are here braving the cold and sparse crowds, just being open has certainly been a gift for them.