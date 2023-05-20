Smoke over the Denver skyline on Saturday, May 20, 2023 (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Front Range continued to suffer from poor air quality and smoky skies from Canadian wildfires Saturday.

Denver had the No. 4 worst air quality in the world among major cities as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment issued an “action day for particulates” for parts of the Front Range including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. This means that either current air quality is unhealthy, or conditions are expected to worsen later in the day into the next.

The NWS also issued an action day and requested that people avoid driving gas or diesel vehicles, as additional pollution can worsen the air quality further.

According to CDPHE, conditions may get better Saturday afternoon, but health impacts could linger due to the exposure to heavy smoke.

Areas of the state south of the metro were also under an air quality health advisory until at least 4 p.m. This includes Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

How can you protect yourself from smoke?

The CDPHE suggests that people close their windows and stay indoors in order to limit the health impacts of smoke.

People should also avoid exercise or other strenuous activities.

The people most likely to be affected by smoke include elderly people, young children, pregnant women and people with pre-existing respiratory or circulatory conditions.