DENVER (KDVR) — This summer, you have the chance to watch some of the most popular new releases and classic movies in a theatre that dates back to 1896.

The Historic Elitch Theatre announced its 2023 Summer Film Series.

The theatre is inviting all movie fanatics to enjoy some blockbuster films in Denver’s first movie venue. According to Elitch Theatre, the venue held the first moving picture screening in the West back in 1896 with Thomas Edison’s groundbreaking technology known as the Vitascope.

“On Aug. 14, 1896, Mary Elitch introduced guests of the Gardens to the Edison Vitascope. They

were the first in the West to share the experience of seeing moving pictures on a screen. This was the precursor to movies as we know them today,” said the theatre in a press release.

The theatre plans to show the following movies every other Friday:

Admission to each film is free, with a suggested donation of $5 a person with all proceeds benefiting the preservation of the theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. on each date and a pre-film activity will start at 6:30 p.m. The film will begin at 8 p.m.

Prior to each film, the theatre will hold some fun events for the whole family to enjoy:

Top Gun: Maverick: Volleyball on the lawn in front of the theatre, as well as a paper airplane contest inside the theatre

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: A kids scavenger hunt around the neighborhood

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Pre-film games with Rion Evans Presents

Coco: Day of the Dead crafts and activities

Mean Girls: Drag queen Mean Girls trivia

Turning Red: Pre-film games with Rion Evans Presents

The Historic Elitch Theatre is located at the original Elitch Gardens site in northwest Denver at 4600 W 37th Pl.