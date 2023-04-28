DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you want a Double-Double with just cheese or you opt for a burger fixed Animal Style, you can now find Colorado’s newest In-N-Out Burger location in Denver.

The Denver location opens at 4597 N. Central Park Blvd. on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant will have a drive-thru lane and indoor seating for 84 guests.

It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on Friday and Saturday it will be open until 1 a.m.

Need a job?

In-N-Out said the Denver location will have around 80 employees.

If you are looking for a job, In-N-Out is hiring at a starting wage of $19.00 per hour.

This is the eighth location in Colorado. The other In-N-Out locations are in Aurora, Lakewood, Thornton, Lone Tree, Castle Rock and there are two locations in Colorado Springs.

Local burger places

Recently, FOX31 did a burger battle to find the best burger in the state.

A search was done for the highest rated burgers in each Colorado county. Any location which had at least 4.5 stars and 900 total reviews was included in the bracket.

The winner was Bud’s Café & Bar, which is located about 25 miles south of Denver at 5453 Manhart Ave. in Sedalia.