Denver’s 16th Street Mall to undergo changes for first time since 1982

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council approved an almost $150 million renovation of the 16th Street Mall on Monday night.

The project, which could break ground later this year, will improve pedestrian and vehicle safety, replace failing infrastructure, and create more space for kiosks and other small businesses, all without compromising the historic design of the mall.

Opened in 1982, the mile-long stretch of shops and restaurants is the most popular shopping and entertainment destination for visitors to metro Denver and contains 200 businesses.

A $20 million grant from C-DOT will help pay for construction, which includes consolidating bus lanes in the middle of the mall. Some other new features include expanded sidewalks and new trees.

Renovations are expected to take up to three years to complete.