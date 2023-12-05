DENVER (KDVR) — The 16th Street Mall revitalization project has celebrated another milestone with the arrival of new oak trees slated to be planted between Market and Larimer Streets.

These oak trees will reportedly grow the tree canopy of the 16th Street Mall by a third and are part of an initiative to replace, diversify and expand the urban tree canopy on the street, according to the city.

In the future, the iconic corridor will include a diverse range of tree species, including elm, oak, honey locust and maple.

These trees have been acclimating to the Colorado climate at local nurseries in Lafayette and Boulder since 2020.

The city said the project team will continue to plant trees between Market and Larimer Streets as temperatures allow and will start planting on subsequent blocks next year.

By next spring, the first two blocks from Market to Lawrence Streets will have fences down, and the city anticipates that by the end of 2024, more than half of the blocks under construction will be open for public use.

The revitalization project is scheduled to be fully completed in fall 2025, according to the city.