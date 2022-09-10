DENVER (KDVR) – An event being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday aims to get people ready to respond to emergencies as part of National Preparedness month.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management is hosting two events during September as part of a nationwide campaign that will provide free emergency “Bug Out Bags” to anyone in attendance.

Those events fall under the DenverREADY: Preparedness Program which is part of the National Preparedness Month movement, the theme of which is: Protecting your Legacy: The Life you’ve Built is Worth Protecting.

“Our office believes Bug Out Bags will help residents increase their emergency preparedness which will improve people’s overall resilience should they encounter an emergency or disaster,” Denver Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Matthew Mueller said.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management’s events for September

Sept. 10 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Montbello Recreation Center – 15555 East 53rd Ave.

Sept. 24 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – College View Recreation Center – 2525 South Decatur

You can register ahead of the Sept. 24 event to ensure that you get your bag, as supplies are limited.